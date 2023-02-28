Investigators are seeking two people who allegedly assaulted an Orangeburg restaurant worker Monday.

“This worker was assaulted over what was said to be an ill-tasting drink,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“This couple is out of control if this is all it takes to act this way,” he said.

Around 1:30 p.m., a video camera at Ruby Tuesday’s caught footage of two people allegedly attacking a server as she was outside on break.

The server told investigators she asked a customer how a situation could be remedied after he complained about a drink.

She then went outside after each passed foul language at each other, the release said.

The footage allegedly shows the male customer assaulting the employee first, then the female customer.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the subjects, they are urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.