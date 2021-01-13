 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County Sheriff: Body found in freezer had distinctive tattoo
Orangeburg County Sheriff: Body found in freezer had distinctive tattoo

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a body found in a freezer last week. The person had this tattoo on the right shoulder.

An autopsy has resulted in potential identifiers being discovered on an individual found in a freezer in the Norway area, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We have a distinct tattoo and also a clothing description that we’re hoping can be used to make an identification,” Ravenell said. “If anyone recognizes any part of the description, please get in touch with us.”

This week’s autopsy on the body revealed the individual to be male. The male has a tattoo of a possible rising sun above a man’s face.

The tattoo was located on the individual’s right shoulder.

Following the autopsy, the male was determined to be wearing size 34 PacSun blue denim stacked skinny jeans, a short sleeve T-shirt and a brown Gucci belt.

The individual was discovered at a vacant home on Jan. 3 by a group of teens.

The teens told investigators they wanted to check out what they heard was a “haunted” house located on Woodview Circle, about three miles east of Norway.

If anyone has any information on the tattoo or clothing, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

