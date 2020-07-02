Orangeburg County sheriff: Attempted murder, escape suspect facing new attempted murder charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg County man out on bond for an attempted murder charge is facing another charge of attempted murder, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This individual shouldn’t be on the streets, period,” Ravenell said. “He’s out and shoots at another car. We need to keep individuals such as this out of our community.”

Xavier Johnson, 20, has been charged with attempted murder, which will be his third pending attempted murder charge.

The Santee man’s latest charge stems from a June 21 incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

An Orangeburg County woman said she was traveling on Five Chop Road around 6:30 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up.

The woman said she realized occupants in the other car were shooting at her when her rear glass shattered.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Johnson and three others were arrested in 2018 after a vehicle collision escalated into gunfire.

In that incident, a man reported that a female driver begged him not to contact law enforcement because she had no insurance.