Orangeburg County sheriff: $70,000 in ecstasy seized, Santee man charged

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has taken $70,000 in ecstasy off the street.

“We’d been watching this location for a period of time, and also had received complaints of drug activity here,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “The result is a quantity of molly or ecstasy was taken off of our streets.”

Jeremy Bradley, 29, of Santee has been charged with trafficking in ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Orangeburg County narcotics investigators were conducting a surveillance operation on the Super 8 motel in Santee when the seizure occurred.

On Thursday, investigators noted people going to a room. It appeared that an exchange of some type was taking place, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

While traffic stops were being made on the cars visiting the motel room, a man and woman were spotted fleeing the room and entering a silver SUV, the report said.

When investigators stopped that vehicle on I-95, the driver admitted he had some “weed” in a backpack in the rear area of the vehicle, the report states.