Orangeburg County sheriff: 45 catalytic converters recovered; 2 charged in separate incidents

More than 40 catalytic converters have been recovered within the last two weeks, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Also, two men have been charged in separate cases with illegally transporting catalytic converters.

“Spec Ops has been actively searching for those individuals who are doing this,” Ravenell said in a release.

“Looking at these converters in person, you can get a firsthand glimpse into the damage these people are doing,” he said.

Mark Miles, Jr., 37, and Lonnie Padgett Jr., 33, have been charged in separate incidents.

Miles faces 24 counts of unlawful transportation/possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle.

Padgett is charged with one count of unlawful transportation/possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle and one count of habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension.

Padgett was charged Jan. 18 after Special Operations stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on River Vista Drive near Canaan. Investigators claim they located 21 catalytic converters as well as saw blades in that vehicle.

On Jan. 24, Special Operations conducted a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of Mixon Mill and Riley roads where a black pickup truck said to be driven by Miles approached.

Investigators reported locating seven catalytic converters in the truck after inspecting it when they allegedly detected the aroma of marijuana coming from inside.

Miles was released after being ticketed for the marijuana and having produced a metal permit for the converters, the release said.

Investigators claim they later discovered that the metals permit was not valid due to Miles being out on bond for pending 2021 charges connected with catalytic converters.

Searching for Miles the following day, Special Operations located him on Cannon Bridge Road. When they took him into custody, investigators allegedly discovered another 17 converters in his truck.

In all, 45 catalytic converters were recovered.

Padgett is out on a $4,100 bond. Miles was released on a $6,000 bond during a hearing on Saturday.

“They’re out now,” Ravenell said. “But if they keep doing this, we will lock them up again and again.”