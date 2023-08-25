Orangeburg County deputies seized three pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“That’s three pounds that’s off the street tonight that our children won’t be subjected to,” Ravenell said. “That’s always a plus for the community.”

Daiquan Cobbs-Gilford, 19, of Orangeburg has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for a blue light and no license plate light.

Deputies were on patrol on Edisto Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when they noticed a silver Nissan without a license plate light, according to an incident report.

Deputies claim the vehicle sped onto Cannon Bridge Road, but eventually stopped.

Inside of the vehicle, deputies allegedly located a red bag containing three pounds of marijuana.