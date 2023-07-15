The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office saw its 2023-24 budget increase to $9.2 million, a slight increase over last year.

Orangeburg County Council unanimously approved the sheriff’s office’s $9,201,702 general fund operating budget June 27. It is an increase of about $17,600 from last year’s general fund budget of $9,184,059.

The sheriff’s office had requested $9.8 million.

The county has increased the sheriff’s office budget each of the past five years.

The OCSO budget makes up about 18% of the county’s $54.4 million total general fund operating budget.

The OCSO budget shows that about 87.4% or $8,039,391 of the total $9,201,702 is in employee pay and benefits.

Here is a closer look at the sheriff’s general fund budget and how it compares to last year:

$4,840,337 in employee pay, the same as 2023.

$22,851 in part-time pay, which is less than the $30,000 in 2023.

$825,000 in overtime pay, which is greater than the $600,000 budgeted in 2023.

$800,000 in group health insurance, the same as 2023.

$435,147 in FICA and Medicare county contributions, up from $429,140.

$1,105,034 in both South Carolina Retirement Systems and Police Officers Retirement System retirement contributions, which is more than the $1,045,378 in 2023.

$11,022 in group life insurance county contribution, which is less than the $11,843 in 2023.

Other noteworthy expenditures in the OCSO budget are:

$450,000 in gasoline and fuel. The same as 2023.

$90,000 in uniforms. The same as 2023.

$67,000 in controlled weapons, down from the $117,000 in 2023.

$66,000 in cell phones, up from the $65,000 in 2023.

$55,000 in ammunition, down from $71,050 in 2023.

$44,300 in personal-protection supplies, down from $44,343 in 2023.

Outside of the sheriff’s office general fund budget, the OCSO is also benefiting from grant and bond money spending by the county.

Grant funding spending for the OCSO includes:

$25,000 for power DMS, a document-managing syste.

$90,000 for vests.

$75,000 for capital weapons

The county has also spent about $5.4 million on the sheriff’s office through bond payments.

These include: $379,940 for the shooting range, $1,785,000 for vehicles, $2,150,450 in building renovations and $1,071,563 for body cameras and stun guns.