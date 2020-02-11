Orangeburg County officials await autopsy results; discovered body may be missing woman, report says

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting autopsy results for a body discovered in a Roosevelt Gardens apartment unit before determining the next steps in the investigation.
“At this time, we are waiting on the autopsy results, which should be available to us later in the week. That information would direct us as to whether further investigation is warranted or not,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Richard Walker said Tuesday.
The body was discovered at the Representative Circle apartment complex at midnight Sunday.
A man told deputies that he was visiting his girlfriend at a neighboring unit when he noticed a distinctive odor coming from next door.
He went to the unit and noticed the door was unlocked, the report states.
The man went inside and saw an unknown person lying unresponsive in a back bedroom.
He then left the unit and called law enforcement, the report states.
An incident report states that officials are looking into the possibly the body may belong to a woman who was reported missing on Feb. 1.
According to a missing person’s report, the woman’s mother reported she hadn’t heard from her 23-year-old daughter since Jan. 25.
The mother told law enforcement the 23-year-old hadn’t posted anything on social media since the previous week. She also noted it was unusual for the woman not to call.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet provided information on the death.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD,