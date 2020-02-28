Orangeburg County men facing attempted murder charges

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a Springfield man in a dispute over $30 and a trailer.

“These individuals had no mercy in their attacking this man and for what? A dispute over a trailer and a couple of dollars. There’s no sense in that,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

Ernie Stabler III, 41, of Orangeburg, and James John Olenick, 69, of Neeses, were each charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

A man contacted the sheriff’s office just before 10 a.m. Thursday claiming two acquaintances had beaten him at his Capri Street home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man said Stabler and Olenick arrived at his home and started an argument over a trailer and about $30 said to be owed to Stabler.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the argument escalated, Stabler allegedly struck the 44-year-old man with his fist, then with a roofing tool.

The man claimed Olenick held him while Stabler punched him.

He said he was able to escape and run into his home where he grabbed a pistol. However, the Stabler and Olenick allegedly overpowered him and renewed their assault.