Two Orangeburg County men are accused of stealing golf carts in the Eutawville area.
Christopher Douglas Peagler, 31, of 2227 Unity Road, Holly Hill and Roy Wilson Roberts, 48, of 125 Chokeberry Circle, Eutawville, are facing charges of conspiracy, larceny and burglary.
Peagler is charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more, malicious injury to real property and conspiracy.
Roberts is charged with first-offense third-degree burglary, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and criminal conspiracy.
Peagler is facing charges stemming from the theft of two golf carts.
A man reported hearing a loud noise while checking a friend’s property on Chokeberry Circle at 10 p.m. Halloween night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
He discovered that the garage’s door lock was damaged. Once inside of the garage, the man noticed his friend’s two golf carts were missing.
One is a gas-powered Clemson orange EZ-GO golf cart and the other is silver. Both were equipped with speakers and rims.
The total value of the golf carts is $10,000.
Roberts is facing charges in the theft of a golf cart and power washer stolen from another Chokeberry Circle residence.
You have free articles remaining.
In that incident, the homeowner arrived on Nov. 1 and noticed that someone forced their way into a shed and stole a black Ace Hardware 3600 PSI power washer and a gas-powered orange EZ-GO golf cart with minor lift, chrome rims, mud-terrain tires, white roof, fog lights with a Cadillac emblem on the front.
The value of the golf cart and pressure washer is $8,550.
Peagler is currently on probation after he pleaded guilty on March 7 to one count each of grand larceny and third-degree burglary.
He pleaded guilty to taking an air conditioning unit and power tools.
As a result of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: petit larceny and two counts each of first-offense third-degree burglary and grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Peagler’s probation is set to end on March 6, 2024.
This past Dec. 16, Peagler was also in bond court on the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $2,000 or less.
He used a bonding company to pay his surety bond. He was taken back into custody the next day.
Peagler and Roberts appeared in bond court on Wednesday.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Jacob Gillens set bond for Roberts at $10,500 cash or surety. He did not set bond on Peagler.
The sheriff’s office also announced Wednesday that it is seeking 52-year-old Wade Carson Harmon of Summerville and 46-year-old David Clark Jr. of Holly Hill.
“We have more warrants to make more arrests in these cases,” Ravenell said. “Their partners may think they didn’t get caught. But we’re coming for them next.”
Anyone with information on Clark or Carson can call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.