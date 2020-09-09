 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County man robbed, pistol-whipped in home
0 comments
breaking top story

Orangeburg County man robbed, pistol-whipped in home

{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg County man was robbed and pistol-whipped in his own home early Wednesday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man was on the couch in his Majority Road home around 1 a.m. when he heard someone turning the doorknob.

A stranger entered and pointed a pistol at the man, telling him, "I know you got money. Give it to me."

The stranger then pistol-whipped the man on the left side of his face and ear, according to the report.

The stranger reached over onto a chair and grabbed the man's gray and black shorts and ran out the door.

The man pursued the stranger on foot. The stranger got into the passenger seat of a dark SUV and drove off.

The man tried to follow the stranger by vehicle on Majority Road, but the stranger headed to Burke Road and the man could not catch up with him.

The man said the stranger stole his wallet, including a bank card and about $700 in cash.

The man declined medical attention.

The stranger was described as a tall and skinny Black male with short dreadlocks. He was wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A utility trailer was stolen from a Northview Drive construction site, according to an incident report. The trailer had been chained to a tractor.

The 17-foot by 20-foot trailer was described as black and rusting. It had two wheels on both sides and a steel bottom with a steel beam running underneath the bottom.

It is valued at about $4,500.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bowman Mayor responds to deadly shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News