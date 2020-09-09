Orangeburg County man robbed, pistol-whipped in home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg County man was robbed and pistol-whipped in his own home early Wednesday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man was on the couch in his Majority Road home around 1 a.m. when he heard someone turning the doorknob.
A stranger entered and pointed a pistol at the man, telling him, "I know you got money. Give it to me."
The stranger then pistol-whipped the man on the left side of his face and ear, according to the report.
The stranger reached over onto a chair and grabbed the man's gray and black shorts and ran out the door.
The man pursued the stranger on foot. The stranger got into the passenger seat of a dark SUV and drove off.
The man tried to follow the stranger by vehicle on Majority Road, but the stranger headed to Burke Road and the man could not catch up with him.
The man said the stranger stole his wallet, including a bank card and about $700 in cash.
The man declined medical attention.
The stranger was described as a tall and skinny Black male with short dreadlocks. He was wearing all dark clothing.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A utility trailer was stolen from a Northview Drive construction site, according to an incident report. The trailer had been chained to a tractor.
The 17-foot by 20-foot trailer was described as black and rusting. It had two wheels on both sides and a steel bottom with a steel beam running underneath the bottom.
It is valued at about $4,500.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.