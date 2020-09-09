Orangeburg County man robbed, pistol-whipped in home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg County man was robbed and pistol-whipped in his own home early Wednesday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man was on the couch in his Majority Road home around 1 a.m. when he heard someone turning the doorknob.

A stranger entered and pointed a pistol at the man, telling him, "I know you got money. Give it to me."

The stranger then pistol-whipped the man on the left side of his face and ear, according to the report.

The stranger reached over onto a chair and grabbed the man's gray and black shorts and ran out the door.

The man pursued the stranger on foot. The stranger got into the passenger seat of a dark SUV and drove off.

The man tried to follow the stranger by vehicle on Majority Road, but the stranger headed to Burke Road and the man could not catch up with him.

The man said the stranger stole his wallet, including a bank card and about $700 in cash.

The man declined medical attention.