An Orangeburg County man is serving time in prison for his role in a crash that killed one woman and injured another.

Lee Grant Moody, 44, with addresses in Vance and Eutawville, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death and hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury during a recent term of court in Orangeburg County.

Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor sentenced Moody to 10 years in prison. Moody was given credit for having already served 562 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Prosecutors dismissed Moody’s charges of third or subsequent driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence and failure to give information/render aid.

Moody was driving a 2021 GMC U-Haul van east in the westbound lane of Big Buck Boulevard on at 7:48 a.m. July 12, 2021, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The van struck a 2014 Honda Accord head-on near Bethel Forest Road, Tidwell said.

Three people were in the Honda. Each of them were wearing seatbelts.

One of the passengers, 67-year-old Patsy Johnson, of Project Road in Bowman, died at the scene due to blunt force trauma sustained in the collision, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver, a 48-year-old Bowman woman, to the Regional Medical Center, Tidwell said.

Medics transported the other passenger to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.

Moody ran from the scene. After several hours, law enforcement took him into custody and transported him to jail.