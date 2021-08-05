Orangeburg County man claims he lost $96,000 in flim-flam

A 77-year-old Orangeburg County man claims he was swindled out of $96,000.

A female reached out to the man on Facebook with a money-making idea in April, according an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The man says he was told that if he bought $2,500 worth of Bitcoin and transferred it to the woman, he could make $14,000 in profit.

The man made the transaction. He was then was told that he needed to pay more money and that the pay-out would be greater, according to the report.

The man said this happened several times. After investing $96,000, he still had not received anything in return.

He then came to believe he was the victim of a flim-flam.

The man says he and the woman exchanged 400 messages. One included what was supposedly a photo of the woman’s driver's license.

