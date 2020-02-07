S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents charged an Orangeburg County man on Wednesday in connection with the Sept.15, 2019 death of Travion L. Gethers in Santee.
Rayquan Tyrek Rollins, 18, was charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons possession during a violent crime.
The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Santee Police Department.
The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
This story will be updated.
