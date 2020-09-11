Orangeburg County man accused of sexually assaulting minor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg County man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This is one of the most despicable crimes anyone can commit, especially on a child,” Ravenell said. “Words just cannot describe the range of emotions myself, the men and women of this agency and the community feel about this heinous act.”

William Zachary Moseley, 22, of Cope, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The child alleged that sometime in October 2019, Moseley had entered her room and read a book to her before sexually assaulting her, according to the report.

The child later told her stepmother, who joined the child’s father in reporting the allegations to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators advised the child’s father to contact the sheriff’s office if Moseley appeared at the relative’s home where the assaults allegedly occurred.

Bond was denied on Moseley during a hearing on Friday.

