Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Holly Hill man is accused of pistol-whipping a woman in the presence of her newborn baby.
Jeremy Jermaine Holman, 28, of 150 Covina Court, is charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. A magistrate set Holman’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety.
Holman went to the woman’s Holly Hill home on Dec. 11 to talk about some issues, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman told deputies that Holman became irate because she didn’t answer his questions.
Holman pulled out a handgun, inserted a magazine and cocked it, she said.
He allegedly pointed the handgun at her and said, “You are going to answer my questions” and hit her on the side of her head with the firearm.
The woman told deputies she had her newborn baby with her.
Holman allegedly told the woman he’d shoot her in the foot if her oldest child exited a nearby room.
The children in the home didn’t witness the ordeal, the incident report states.
In other reports:
• A Siva Avenue woman called deputies to her home on Dec. 21 after she discovered that her 2009 navy blue Jeep Wrangler was missing from the parking area of her apartment complex.
The vehicle is valued at $2,500.
• An Oaklane Drive woman reported Dec. 20 that someone stole a Bible, a black shawl and vehicle insurance and registration forms from her vehicle.
• A Holly Hill woman reported Dec. 23 that someone stole her 2004 tan GMC Yukon.
She’d left it unlocked with the motor running at her Fourwind Road home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
She also noted that $280 was in the glove compartment.
Dispatchers confirmed to the responding deputy that the S.C. Highway Patrol discovered her wrecked and abandoned vehicle on Sugar Hill Road, near Holly Hill.
It is valued at $6,000.
• A Holly Hill woman reported Dec. 23 that someone burglarized her White Sands Road home.
The thief rummaged through the gifts under the Christmas tree but only took her son’s Sony PlayStation 4 gaming system. The thief also stole six games which weren’t under the tree.
Deputies took a photo of a damaged door and a footprint that was on it.
The value of the stolen items is $700.
• A Holly Hill resident reported Christmas morning that someone stole an unlocked 1988 Chrysler Fifth Avenue from his Barksdale Street backyard.
The vehicle is valued at $4,000.
• A Neeses woman parked her 2008 white GMC Acadia on the 100 block of Kurtford Lane after it broke down on Dec. 23.
It was gone when she returned on Christmas Day.
The vehicle is valued at $10,000.
• An Orangeburg man allegedly strangled the mother of his children, beat her head on the kitchen floor and forcefully took away her cellphone.
The woman called deputies at 2:23 a.m. on Dec. 25 to her Cordova residence.
She told deputies that the man arrived at the residence after socializing.
He became irate when he discovered that the children opened Christmas gifts without him being there, the report states.
He is facing a second-degree assault and battery charge.
• On Dec. 21, a Snapdragon Court man called deputies to his Cope home to report that someone borrowed his 30-foot, dual-axle Kaufman trailer and refused to return it.
The trailer is valued at $7,000.
