Orangeburg County magistrate suspended; DUI charges against Gillens still pending

A long-serving Orangeburg County magistrate has been placed on interim suspension after being charged twice with driving under the influence.

S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty signed an order on Feb. 12 placing Jacob Gillens, 70, on interim suspension. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel requested the action.

The suspension follows a Jan. 31 head-on collision that injured Gillens and two other people, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Gillens received a charge of first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10 or less.

On Sept. 28, 2017, Gillens was charged with first-offense driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration of .08 but less than .10 and violating the state’s ABC law.

The charges are pending in both cases.

Beatty’s order states that the county is not obligated to pay Gillens.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said on Thursday that Gillens is not receiving a salary while he’s under suspension.

Beatty also ordered that Gillens is not allowed to have access to money, bank accounts and records related to any court in the state.