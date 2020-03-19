Orangeburg County magistrate suspended; DUI charges against Gillens still pending

A long-serving Orangeburg County magistrate has been placed on interim suspension after being charged twice with driving under the influence.
S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty signed an order on Feb. 12 placing Jacob Gillens, 70, on interim suspension. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel requested the action.
The suspension follows a Jan. 31 head-on collision that injured Gillens and two other people, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Gillens received a charge of first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10 or less.
On Sept. 28, 2017, Gillens was charged with first-offense driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration of .08 but less than .10 and violating the state’s ABC law.
The charges are pending in both cases.
Beatty’s order states that the county is not obligated to pay Gillens.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said on Thursday that Gillens is not receiving a salary while he’s under suspension.
Beatty also ordered that Gillens is not allowed to have access to money, bank accounts and records related to any court in the state.
“Chief Magistrate Derrick F. Dash is hereby appointed to take charge of all such monies, bank accounts, and records for Orangeburg County,” the order states.
Gillens is also ordered to “release any public records in his possession to the Orangeburg County magistrate court. This order authorizes the appropriate government or law enforcement official to implement any prohibitions as stated in this order,” it says.
Gillens was first appointed magistrate for Orangeburg County in 1985. He serves as an eastern region magistrate.
Gillens could not be reached for comment.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.