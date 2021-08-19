Orangeburg County jury: Man murdered after dice game

An Orangeburg County jury has found a man guilty of murdering a person following a game of dice, according to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

Damion Mayers, 32, was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a crime of violence on Tuesday.

After a two-day trial, the jury deliberated for 30 minutes before rendering a guilty verdict.

Mayers was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Judge Edgar Dickson for the killing of Harold Langley, 26, of Andrews.

In the evening of June 20, 2019, Mayers and Langley were guests at an apartment on Baugh Street in Orangeburg where they were participating in a game of dice.

After losing to the victim, Mayers announced he was going to his car to retrieve more money but instead returned with a firearm and shot Langley twice in the arm and chest, according to the solicitor’s office.

Langley was unarmed and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The case was tried by Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott, with Assistant Solicitor Chelsea Glover sitting as second chair. The investigation was conducted by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.