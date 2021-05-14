Orangeburg County jury: Man acquitted in fatal shooting

An Orangeburg County jury acquitted a St. Matthews man of murder and other charges on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffrey Kevin Keezel, 28, of Sunny Plain Road, had faced the charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and armed robbery.
Authorities claimed he shot and killed Ricardo Terell “Sisco” Sprinkle, 30, of Orangeburg, on Sept. 17, 2014.
Keezel was 21 years old at the time of his arrest.
His attorney, Carl B. Grant, said the jury deliberated between three and four hours before acquitting him of all charges.
Grant said jurors acquitted Keezel due to “the insufficiency of evidence in the case.”
“The prosecution had not offered any DNA evidence, fingerprint evidence, trace evidence or forensic evidence” that pointed to Keezel as Sprinkle’s killer, Grant said on Friday.
Keezel testified at trial that he told investigators that he didn’t kill Sprinkle and provided the name of a person who allegedly did kill him, Grant said,
“The jury could not trust that case with insufficient evidence,” Grant said.
Grant said both he and Keezel became emotional when the verdicts were announced.
“He hugged me,” Grant said.
Keezel has no pending charges and “has no criminal history, of any kind, since 2014,” Grant said.
An Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer found Sprinkle dead inside his Dodge Magnum in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites on John C. Calhoun Drive.
Keezel was arrested a week after Sprinkle’s death. At the time, he was on probation for breaking into cars.
He remained in jail until he was released on bond in December 2016.
As part of Keezel’s bond conditions, he remained on strict house arrest, but was allowed to work, Grant said.
Grant said Keezel is married, has five children and works three jobs.
Deputy Solicitor W. Phil Giese prosecuted the case. He declined to comment on the case and trial.
