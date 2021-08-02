Orangeburg County inmate faces new charges after bathroom incident; man accused of threatening judge, officer

The officer claimed, “Brooks then pulled away from me and I then drew my Taser and advised Brooks that he was about to be tased,” the report states.

After the officer used the stun gun on Brooks, he started to fall to the ground and attempted to get back up, the report said.

The officer activated the stun gun for a second shock, the report states. Brooks allegedly got up and lunged at the officer, swinging his fists.

Brooks allegedly shoved the officer’s right arm into the wires of the stun gun. The officer noted that the stun gun shocked him and immobilized his right arm.

The officers said Brooks ran from them. They searched for him with the assistance Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, but could not find him.

At the time, Brooks was on bond for allegedly threatening the life of a public official back on Oct. 16.

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant accuses Brooks of threatening the life of a circuit judge in Orangeburg.

Brooks called the judge’s office on Oct. 16 to object to a ruling against him, a sheriff’s office incident report says.