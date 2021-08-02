Orangeburg County inmate faces new charges after bathroom incident; man accused of threatening judge, officer

An Orangeburg County inmate accused of threatening a judge and a police officer allegedly locked himself inside of a jail bathroom on Sunday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Altony Brooks, 36, of 188 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, St. Stephen, is charged with escape and malicious injury to jail.
Brooks had been in the Orangeburg County Detention Center since Tuesday, July 27. Holly Hill officers took him into custody on charges of threatening the life of a public employee and resisting arrest.
Jail officers reported Sunday morning that Brooks complained the municipal judge who set his bond “has no authority.” They claimed he punched the glass and became violent.
Jail staff tried to move Brooks to another area, but he allegedly “became combative, loud and started to become physical with the staff at the OCDC,” a sheriff’s office incident report states.
Brooks allegedly “smashed all of the property on the jail counter,” the report states. An officer attempted to use pepper spray to subdue Brooks, but it was ineffective.
Brooks then allegedly barricaded himself inside of the bathroom using a key he’d obtained from a detention officer.
When deputies arrived, they found Brooks “locked in the bathroom, screaming and yelling, making threats and again stating he was not supposed to be here,” the report states.
Deputies then obtained a second key, went into the bathroom, handcuffed Brooks and took him back into custody.
“Once in custody Brooks became more violent, yelling and screaming, swearing and stating he did not belong in the jail,” the report claims.
The Holly Hill charges stem from a July 11 encounter with police during a traffic stop on Old State Road.
An incident report alleges that Brooks was driving a Mercury sedan with a license plate registered to a Ford Crown Victoria around 3:15 a.m.
After he was stopped, Brooks allegedly claimed to be a “sovereign citizen.” According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “Sovereign citizens believe that they – not judges, juries, law enforcement or elected officials – should decide which laws to obey and which to ignore.”
Officers said they asked Brooks for his identification multiple times before he provided it. His license was suspended, the report said.
The officer noted in the report that Brooks “began to become irate.” When the officer told him that he was going to place him in detention, Brooks “transitioned into becoming hostile.”
The officer said he told Brooks multiple times to place his hands behind his back.
The officer claimed Brooks began to shout in his face and would not allow the officer to handcuff him.
The officer claimed, “Brooks then pulled away from me and I then drew my Taser and advised Brooks that he was about to be tased,” the report states.
After the officer used the stun gun on Brooks, he started to fall to the ground and attempted to get back up, the report said.
The officer activated the stun gun for a second shock, the report states. Brooks allegedly got up and lunged at the officer, swinging his fists.
Brooks allegedly shoved the officer’s right arm into the wires of the stun gun. The officer noted that the stun gun shocked him and immobilized his right arm.
The officers said Brooks ran from them. They searched for him with the assistance Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, but could not find him.
At the time, Brooks was on bond for allegedly threatening the life of a public official back on Oct. 16.
An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant accuses Brooks of threatening the life of a circuit judge in Orangeburg.
Brooks called the judge’s office on Oct. 16 to object to a ruling against him, a sheriff’s office incident report says.
Brooks allegedly then used racial slurs while threatening to “bring all his friends,” which he said number from 100 to 1,000 “to take care of the victim in any possible way,” according to the report.
If convicted of his most serious charge, Brooks faces up to 15 years in prison.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.