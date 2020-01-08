Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Holly Hill man is accused of dousing a jail guard with bodily fluids during meal time.
Javon Shakazz Smith, 36, of 126 Press Drive, is charged with throwing bodily fluids on a local law enforcement officer.
Smith is an inmate at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He was being held in the lockdown pod on Dec. 17 when the officer attempted to pass a food tray to him through the opening near the cell door, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
That’s when Smith allegedly threw urine at the officer.
The correctional officer went to the Regional Medical Center to be tested for transmitted diseases.
Smith was being held on a Nov. 5, 2019 incident in Eutawville.
In that incident, Smith allegedly robbed the Dollar General at 212 Porcher Avenue. He was charged with strong-arm robbery.
Smith allegedly offered a sexual favor to the arresting officer if he’d take him home. As a result of that incident, he was charged with bribery.
If convicted of throwing bodily fluids on an officer, Smith faces up to 15 years in prison.
In a separate incident, a Mays Street man called deputies to his Orangeburg home at 8:15 p.m. after hearing shots fired in the area.
A gunshot damaged the driver’s side door of a 2012 Toyota Camry sedan.
No one was injured.
