Orangeburg County home, vehicle shot

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man said someone in a dark SUV opened fire on Crown Avenue, according to an incident report.
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The man said he was exiting his vehicle at a Crown Avenue location when a slow-moving SUV passed by.
Someone inside the SUV fired a weapon multiple times. The SUV turned left onto Royal Drive.
The man noticed a nearby vehicle had bullet holes in its rear fender. One of the bullets traveled through the backseat and the front passenger seat before exiting through the windshield.
Bullets also flattened the tires on the passenger’s side and struck the home where the vehicle was parked.
No one was inside of the vehicle or home when the gunfire erupted.
The case remains under investigation.
In other reports:
• Someone cut and removed a catalytic converter from a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer parked at a Charleston Highway location in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Tuesday.
The value of the stolen catalytic converter and damage to the SUV is $1,000.
• A Eutawville man reported on Tuesday afternoon that someone stole his AR-15 firearm and accessories while he was in bed.
The burglar entered the man’s County Line Road home through his backdoor.
The stolen items include: a black DPMS Panther Arms AR-15 rifle, a Tacticon Armament laser sight and a black shotgun grip with shoulder strap.
The stolen items are valued at $1,500.
• A Connor Drive woman, in Eutawville, reported just before 1 a.m. Monday that people riding on a golf cart stole her black pit bull/mixed breed dog valued at $3,000.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone stole a handgun from an unsecured vehicle parked at the City of Orangeburg’s Sanitation Division facility, located at 800 City Shop Road, on Tuesday morning, according to an incident report
The value of the 9mm Hi-Point pistol is $350.
In an unrelated report, an officer found a stolen 2004 white Nissan Murano.
The $1,500 vehicle was located at the Town Terrace Inn, at 830 Five Chop Road, around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
