Orangeburg County home, vehicle shot

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man said someone in a dark SUV opened fire on Crown Avenue, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The man said he was exiting his vehicle at a Crown Avenue location when a slow-moving SUV passed by.

Someone inside the SUV fired a weapon multiple times. The SUV turned left onto Royal Drive.

The man noticed a nearby vehicle had bullet holes in its rear fender. One of the bullets traveled through the backseat and the front passenger seat before exiting through the windshield.

Bullets also flattened the tires on the passenger’s side and struck the home where the vehicle was parked.

No one was inside of the vehicle or home when the gunfire erupted.

The case remains under investigation.

In other reports:

• Someone cut and removed a catalytic converter from a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer parked at a Charleston Highway location in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Tuesday.