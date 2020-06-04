Orangeburg County Detention Center inmates forced back into cells

Deputies spoke with the woman at the Regional Medical Center where she was undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

She said her boyfriend arrived at her home and said he wanted to talk.

She told him that it wasn’t a good time because her child was asleep in the house.

The woman said her boyfriend took her two cellphones, threw them outside and then pushed her down when she attempted to retrieve them.

She alleged that he punched her in the jaw and then raped her, the report said.

• A Branchville man reported that a male classmate visited his Fair Oaks Court home uninvited, threatened his life and stole his AR-15, according to an incident report.

The man said he was playing a game when the classmate entered his home, broke things and tossed a coffee table against the wall.

The man offered the classmate a beer to try to calm him, however, the classmate cursed at the man and then tossed the beer across the room, the report states.

The man said his classmate made an offensive gesture that caused him to fear for his life, so he retrieved a pistol and chambered a round.