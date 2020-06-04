Orangeburg County Detention Center inmates forced back into cells

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
About 20 inmates refused to return to their cells at noon Wednesday at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Ellis Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The inmates “tied the entry doors closed to the area where they were located,” the report said.
Corrections officers, deputies and SWAT members watched the situation from the control room.
The 20 inmates were “putting up gang signs and daring officers to enter the pod,” the report states.
Deputies, corrections officers and SWAT then entered the area and ordered the inmates to return to their cells.
One inmate yelled and turned toward a deputy in an aggressive manner, the report states.
A deputy fired a 12-gauge bean bag at the inmate. The bean bag struck him and he returned to his cell.
A second inmate turned and approached the deputy.
The deputy fired a bean bag at him, too.
The second inmate then went to the floor and complied with orders.
In other reports:
• A Santee woman claims that her boyfriend raped her on Tuesday morning.
Deputies spoke with the woman at the Regional Medical Center where she was undergoing treatment on Wednesday.
She said her boyfriend arrived at her home and said he wanted to talk.
She told him that it wasn’t a good time because her child was asleep in the house.
The woman said her boyfriend took her two cellphones, threw them outside and then pushed her down when she attempted to retrieve them.
She alleged that he punched her in the jaw and then raped her, the report said.
• A Branchville man reported that a male classmate visited his Fair Oaks Court home uninvited, threatened his life and stole his AR-15, according to an incident report.
The man said he was playing a game when the classmate entered his home, broke things and tossed a coffee table against the wall.
The man offered the classmate a beer to try to calm him, however, the classmate cursed at the man and then tossed the beer across the room, the report states.
The man said his classmate made an offensive gesture that caused him to fear for his life, so he retrieved a pistol and chambered a round.
He attempted to shoot at the classmate, but the gun jammed, the report said.
The man grabbed his keys, fled his home and found safety at a relative’s house where he called for help.
When the man returned to his home, he discovered that his new, never-used AR-15 was missing from the couch.
The value of the stolen AR-15 is $699 and the damage is estimated at $700.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.