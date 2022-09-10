Orangeburg County deputy saves woman before car catches fire

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s actions led to saving a woman’s life before her car erupted into flames a week ago.

Cpl. Sheron Knight said, “I’m just thankful that I was able to catch on to something and be able to help save somebody from something that could've turned so catastrophic. I'm glad that she’s safe and sound and has the ability to walk away with no harm. Just doing my job and being alert and aware of my surroundings.”

“We’re proud of Cpl. Knight’s actions on that day,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This could have been a totally different and tragic outcome had he not been there and recognized this motorist was in serious trouble,” he added.

Just one day prior to the 26-year-old’s heroic deed, he was promoted and pinned as corporal.

Prior to joining the OCSO in 2019, Knight served in the United States Marines from 2015 until 2019 at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

It was at 8:41 a.m. on Sept. 1 when Knight saw a 2006 Ford Taurus SE going about 35 mph in a 55-mph zone on Old State Road near Target Road near Holly Hill.

Knight smelled a “strong odor of smoke coming from the bottom of the car,” he wrote in his report and “noticed the smoke started to get thicker.”

When Knight attempted to pass the Taurus so he could tell the driver to pull over for safety, he noticed its undercarriage “sparking and a small flame consistently burning,” the report states.

In the opposite lane, he activated his blue lights and told the driver to pull over because her car was catching fire.

Both Knight and the woman driving the Taurus pulled to the roadside and he told her to get out of the car.

“As soon as she stepped out, the vehicle began to be clouded with heavy smoke and became engulfed in flames,” Knight wrote in his report.

The driver wasn’t physically injured in the ordeal.

Knight radioed dispatch to call for the Holly Hill Fire Department and the S.C. Highway Patrol.

He also blocked both lanes of traffic for safety while firefighters and a trooper were on the way to the scene.

Firefighters with the HHFD extinguished the flames and the driver called for a wrecker to tow her car, which was a complete loss.