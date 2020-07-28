Orangeburg County deputies rescue 70-year-old who fell, hit head

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies forced their way into a North Road home and rescued a 70-year-old woman who’d fallen about 12 hours before, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A Mount Pleasant man asked the sheriff’s office to check on the Orangeburg woman. He asked them to use force to enter her home if necessary.

The woman didn’t answer calls from the man or the sheriff’s office.

Deputies visited the woman’s home. They saw her vehicle parked under a tree and groceries on her front porch.

The deputies forced their way into her home just before 1 p.m. Monday.

They found the woman on the floor of her bathroom. She was conscious.

She told deputies she’d fallen and hit her head. She estimated it happened 12 hours before.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a utility terrain vehicle and trailer from a Dragstrip Road worksite in North.