Orangeburg County deputies rescue 70-year-old who fell, hit head

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies forced their way into a North Road home and rescued a 70-year-old woman who’d fallen about 12 hours before, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A Mount Pleasant man asked the sheriff’s office to check on the Orangeburg woman. He asked them to use force to enter her home if necessary.
The woman didn’t answer calls from the man or the sheriff’s office.
Deputies visited the woman’s home. They saw her vehicle parked under a tree and groceries on her front porch.
The deputies forced their way into her home just before 1 p.m. Monday.
They found the woman on the floor of her bathroom. She was conscious.
She told deputies she’d fallen and hit her head. She estimated it happened 12 hours before.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a utility terrain vehicle and trailer from a Dragstrip Road worksite in North.
Santee Cooper employees told deputies that they’d left the 2003 yellow and black Polaris UTV and trailer behind a locked fence on Saturday. It was gone when they returned Monday.
The value of the stolen items is $8,000.
• Someone stole items from a Campground Road home near Eutawville.
The stolen items include a 48-inch flat-screen television, a 42-inch Sanyo flat-screen television, a jar full of pocket change, a collection of watches, various valuable trinkets and a high school ring.
The value of the items is $2,470.
