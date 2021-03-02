Orangeburg County deputies find naked suspect in laundry pile, report says

A 16-year-old told officers that he got everyone else in the apartment to get down on the floor after hearing the gunshot. He then called law enforcement.

Three others were in the home, the youngest 2 years old. No one was injured.

In other reports:

• An Orangeburg woman is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend while they were riding to her home early Sunday morning.

Sharon K. Sigler, 55, of 454 Dantzler Street, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

An arrest warrant alleges she admitted to stabbing the man.

The man told officers that he and Sigler were at a bar playing pool. He claimed she became upset with another patron over a pool game.

The two left the bar and headed back to Sigler’s home. The man claimed Sigler was upset with him because he didn’t take her side in the pool dispute.

She allegedly pulled out a large folding knife and stabbed the man in his left hand.

He told officers that he tried to grab her arm to stop her from swinging the knife at his throat.

He claimed he was also stabbed in his right wrist.