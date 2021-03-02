Orangeburg County deputies find naked suspect in laundry pile, report says

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies reported finding a naked man hiding under a pile of clothes at a Neeses Highway home in Orangeburg on Monday afternoon.
Deputies also took his girlfriend into custody. Both are facing misdemeanor charges.
The incident began when deputies went to the home to serve warrants for trespassing and third-degree assault and battery on the man, according to the incident report.
Deputies knocked on the front door and heard the sound of people running through the house.
After several minutes, the girlfriend answered the door.
Deputies told her that they were looking for her boyfriend due to outstanding warrant.
She allegedly told deputies several times that her boyfriend wasn’t there.
“Y’all can come inside and see, but he is not here,” she said, according to the report.
Deputies told the girlfriend that if they found her boyfriend inside the residence, she would be charged with harboring a fugitive.
She allegedly replied, “He is not inside, but go look.”
Deputies then entered the home and found the man naked under a large pile of laundry in the rear bedroom, the report said.
They ordered the man to show his hands.
The report states that the man “said in an excited utterance, ‘We were waiting on the baby to come before I turned myself in.’”
Deputies took the pair into custody without incident.
The girlfriend is facing the charge of interfering with an arrest.
If she’s convicted, she faces up to three years in prison, a $3,000 fine or both.
In unrelated reports:
• A bullet struck an Arant Drive home in Bowman on Saturday around 8 p.m.
The bullet didn’t enter the home, but struck the front door.
No one inside the home was injured.
• Someone cut and removed catalytic converters from two vehicles parked at a Hill Coast Circle residence in Orangeburg on Saturday morning.
The value of the catalytic converters are $1,000.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone shot a Glenfield Apartments unit, located at 2450 Columbia Road, around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, according to a police incident report.
A bullet traveled through an upstairs window, hit a glass table and then ricocheted to the wall before coming to a rest on the floor near the window.
A 16-year-old told officers that he got everyone else in the apartment to get down on the floor after hearing the gunshot. He then called law enforcement.
Three others were in the home, the youngest 2 years old. No one was injured.
In other reports:
• An Orangeburg woman is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend while they were riding to her home early Sunday morning.
Sharon K. Sigler, 55, of 454 Dantzler Street, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
An arrest warrant alleges she admitted to stabbing the man.
The man told officers that he and Sigler were at a bar playing pool. He claimed she became upset with another patron over a pool game.
The two left the bar and headed back to Sigler’s home. The man claimed Sigler was upset with him because he didn’t take her side in the pool dispute.
She allegedly pulled out a large folding knife and stabbed the man in his left hand.
He told officers that he tried to grab her arm to stop her from swinging the knife at his throat.
He claimed he was also stabbed in his right wrist.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
If convicted of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, Sigler faces up to 20 years in prison.
• Someone stole a 2009 Honda Civic sedan from the parking lot of the Roadway Inn, located at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive, on Sunday.
The vehicle is valued at $2,500.
• A Chevrolet Avalanche stolen in Bamberg County was found Saturday parked at the Palmetto Inn & Suites, located at 846 John C. Calhoun Drive.
Someone cut the catalytic converter from it.
