The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in Sunday’s crash in the Providence community.
Nicholas Gibson, 43, of Little Oak Drive, Folly Beach, “died of massive blunt force injuries due to the motor vehicle collision. The manner of death is accidental,” Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Wednesday.
The accident occurred at 2:15 p.m. Sunday as Gibson drove a Toyota on Shuler Belt Road.
The vehicle “ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and caught fire,” S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
Collins said the crash remains under investigation.
Five people were killed on South Carolina roadways between 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and 11:59 p.m. Dec. 15.
As of Dec. 15, 938 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 1,004 highway deaths during the same time period in 2018.
Through Dec. 15, 149 pedestrians have died, compared to 163 in 2018.
Also, 116 motorcyclists have died on the state’s roads and highways so far this year, compared to 110 in 2018. In addition, 25 bicyclists have died, compared to 21 in 2018.
This year, there have been 41 highway fatalities in Orangeburg County. During the same time period last year, there were 38 highway fatalities in the county.
In Calhoun County, there have been two highway fatalities, compared to seven during the same time period last year.
There have not been any highway fatalities this year in Bamberg County, but during the same time period last year there were three.
