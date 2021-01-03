Orangeburg County Courthouse: Woman ordered to pay $32,000 in back taxes

A Reevesville woman pleaded guilty to failure to pay taxes and must now pay over $32,000.
Conita Latrell Hill, 43, of Cross Creek Road, Reevesville appeared before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy on Dec. 17.
In addition to ordering Hill to pay back $32,158 in taxes, Murphy sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
The S.C. Department of Revenue accused Hill of submitting a withholding tax allowance certificate to her employer claiming to be exempt from taxes.
An SCDOR press release states, “She filed her 2016 and 2017 tax returns late and made no payments on her tax bill of $21,167 for both years, according to the warrants. Hill failed to file her 2018 tax return and did not pay any of her $10,991 tax liability. For all three years, her gross income totaled more than $540,000.”
In other pleas:
• James Lee Hair Jr., 56, of 370 Whisenhunt Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery. Murphy sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
Murphy gave him credit for having already served 16 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
She ordered him to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and take anger management classes.
• Robert Matthew Nettles, 30, of 439 Huson Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.
Murphy sentenced him to 51 days in jail.
• James Palmer, 38, of 1453 Hebron Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10, first-offense driving under suspension (license suspended for DUI) and open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle.
Murphy sentenced him to 60 days in jail and a fine of $1,100, suspended to probation for one year.
She stipulated that his probation may end once he pays the fine.
She also ordered him to undergo substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
• Lashonda Denise Lane, 33, of 1791 B St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.
Murphy sentenced her to seven months in prison. After she serves 168 days, the balance will be suspended to two years of probation.
She gave Lane credit for having already served 168 days in jail.
She also ordered her to receive substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing, complete anger management classes and not to contact the victim.
As part of Lane’s plea deal, prosecutors dismissed her charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
• Kristy Martin Chavis, 44, of 583 Lemon Grove Road, St. George, pleaded guilty to possession of a scheduled narcotic.
Murphy sentenced her to 40 days in jail.
