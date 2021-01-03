Orangeburg County Courthouse: Woman ordered to pay $32,000 in back taxes

A Reevesville woman pleaded guilty to failure to pay taxes and must now pay over $32,000.

Conita Latrell Hill, 43, of Cross Creek Road, Reevesville appeared before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy on Dec. 17.

In addition to ordering Hill to pay back $32,158 in taxes, Murphy sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

The S.C. Department of Revenue accused Hill of submitting a withholding tax allowance certificate to her employer claiming to be exempt from taxes.

An SCDOR press release states, “She filed her 2016 and 2017 tax returns late and made no payments on her tax bill of $21,167 for both years, according to the warrants. Hill failed to file her 2018 tax return and did not pay any of her $10,991 tax liability. For all three years, her gross income totaled more than $540,000.”

In other pleas:

• James Lee Hair Jr., 56, of 370 Whisenhunt Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery. Murphy sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

Murphy gave him credit for having already served 16 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.