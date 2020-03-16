Orangeburg County Courthouse: Woman misses child support hearing, claims coronavirus

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A woman avoided a child support hearing last week after reporting that she had the coronavirus, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A S.C. Department of Social Services worker spoke to a deputy Friday afternoon at the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Amelia Street.
The woman was scheduled for a child support hearing and left the courthouse without attending the hearing, the report said.
The worker told deputies that the woman said she had the coronavirus, the incident report states.
After conducting further investigation, officials determined that she was not among those listed as having the coronavirus.
In other reports:
• A 30-year-old Orangeburg man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.
An incident report describes him as “very uncooperative.”
He managed to tell deputies that he was walking down Sprinkle Avenue in Orangeburg at 11:30 p.m. Friday when someone in a vehicle shot at him, the report said.
He told deputies that the shooting was gang-related.
He said he didn’t want to press charges or speak to anyone about what happened.
• A Holly Hill man alleges another man pointed a gun at him when he refused to sell liquor for him on Friday.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Vision Court.
He said that the man approached and asked him to sell some liquor, the incident report states.
He told the man no.
He said the man became upset and the two began to argue.
He said the man then pulled out a brown semi-automatic handgun from his pocket and pointed at him, saying he was “going to burn him,” the report states.
The gunman then ran out of the yard and down the road, according to the report.
• A 44-year-old Lake Edisto Drive man is facing the misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure after allegedly touching his genitals in front of two teenage juvenile girls.
The incidents took place on Friday around 10 p.m.
