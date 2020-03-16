Orangeburg County Courthouse: Woman misses child support hearing, claims coronavirus

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman avoided a child support hearing last week after reporting that she had the coronavirus, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A S.C. Department of Social Services worker spoke to a deputy Friday afternoon at the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Amelia Street.

The woman was scheduled for a child support hearing and left the courthouse without attending the hearing, the report said.

The worker told deputies that the woman said she had the coronavirus, the incident report states.

After conducting further investigation, officials determined that she was not among those listed as having the coronavirus.

In other reports:

• A 30-year-old Orangeburg man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

An incident report describes him as “very uncooperative.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He managed to tell deputies that he was walking down Sprinkle Avenue in Orangeburg at 11:30 p.m. Friday when someone in a vehicle shot at him, the report said.

He told deputies that the shooting was gang-related.