Orangeburg County Courthouse: Woman guilty of using fake oxycodone prescription

A Graniteville woman is serving a two-year probation sentence after she admitted to fraudulently getting oxycodone from the Chestnut Street Walgreens in Orangeburg.

Jennifer Lee Ramirez, 40, of 104 Georgia Street, pleaded guilty during a recent term of court to one count each of violating the drug distribution law and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Ramirez to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

Goodstein also ordered Ramirez to undergo substance abuse and mental health counseling along with random drug/alcohol testing.

She further ordered Ramirez to follow all recommendations of a mental health counselor.

Goodstein gave Ramirez credit for having already served two days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

As part of Ramirez’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed one additional charge each of violating the drug distribution law and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

On Dec. 28, 2019, Ramirez went to the Walgreens pharmacy on Chestnut Street and provided a fraudulent prescription to obtain oxycodone.

She allegedly did the same thing the next day, but at the CVS on Magnolia Street.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges associated with the CVS incident.

Warrants say both incidents were captured on video. In addition, Ramirez allegedly provided her driver’s license number and address to the pharmacies.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Charles Leonard Sanford Jr., 41, of 111 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She gave Sanford credit for having already spent 71 days in jail.

• Steven Eugene Goodwin, 47, of 181 Cream Puff Circle, Elloree, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Goodstein sentenced him to pay a $100 fine and all court fees by Dec. 17 or report to jail for 60 days.

• Corie Al Boyd, 40, of 7224 North Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine and possession of a stolen pistol.

Goodstein sentenced him to four days in jail and gave him credit for having already served that time there.

As part of Boyd’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

• Keifharris Chakeive Sumpter, 34, of 161 Flowerwood Drive, Bowman, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She gave Sumpter credit for having already served one day there.

Goodstein also ordered Sumpter to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete substance abuse counseling, his GED and a domestic violence intervention program.

A grand jury indicted Sumpter on his original charge of second-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

Sumpter is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.

• Desi Lamar Miller, 33, of 418 Congress Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail. She gave him credit for having already spent 97 days there.

As part of Miller’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of loitering.

• Matthew Anthony Muller, 48, of 120 Cristibelle Road, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine.

Goodstein sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She also ordered Muller to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete substance abuse counseling.

In addition, Goodstein ordered Muller to attend Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous at least twice weekly and be drug tested for THC in 30 days.

As part of Muller’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of second or subsequent offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

• Amy Kristian Bishop, 36, of 374 Possum Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Goodstein sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

Goodstein gave Bishop credit for having already served 121 days in jail.

She also ordered Bishop to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, attend Vocational Rehabilitation or Job Corps and, after she completes inpatient treatment, receive mental health counseling.

Bishop must also complete substance abuse counseling.

Goodstein approved transferring her probation to Greenville County, the location of the inpatient care facility.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

