Orangeburg County Courthouse: Woman guilty of grand larceny

A Eutawville woman pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Labria Teona Johnson, 25, of 109 Yearling Road, entered her plea before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Murphy sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation and payment of restitution.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Keasia Monee Ann Harrison, 22, of 500 Fletcher Street #596, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence and assault and battery.

Murphy sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

She gave Harrison credit for having already served two days in jail.

• Norris David Hollington, 50, of 4418 Cambridge Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to residential home builders article violation.

Murphy sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She also ordered Hollington to pay restitution and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and third-degree assault and battery.

• Jermaine James Jr., 26, of 323 Saginaw Drive, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered James to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

She gave James credit for having already served four days in jail.

• Devin Kentrell Jamison, 36, of 152 Newton Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Murphy sentenced him to 67 days in jail and gave him credit for having served that time there already.

Prosecutors dismissed Jamison’s charge of second-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

• Joshua Lee Johnson, 41, of 1743 Clover Street, Sumter, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Johnson to pay restitution and obtain his GED. She’s allowed him to transfer his probation term to Dillon County.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and third-degree assault and battery.

• Terry Katrell Kennerly, 28, of 117 Juan Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle with intent to deprive owner.

Murphy sentenced him to 74 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served that time there.

• William Edward Ricker Jr., 34, of 1208 Lassiter Jacobs Road, Eastover, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to one year in prison and gave him credit for having already served 307 days in jail.

• Nina Janelle Roberts, 51, of 839 Waters Ferry Road, North, pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment.

Murphy sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave Roberts credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Robert Lee Robinson, 67, of 147 Hatchery Hill Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Murphy sentenced him to prison for six months, suspended to probation for one year.

She also ordered Robinson to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

She gave Robinson credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Jerome Sylvester Shuler, 52, of 319 Hewitt Road, Rowesville, pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

She gave him credit for having already served 59 days in jail.

She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling along with anger management. He must also undergo random drug/alcohol testing.