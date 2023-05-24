Dibrittany Diera Harrison, 34, of 277 North Trail Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to interfering/disrupting school during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor sentenced Harrison to prison for one year.

After serving one day in jail, the remainder of her term was suspended to one year of probation. She was given credit for having already served one day in jail.

Her charge of threatening the life of a public official was dismissed.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Carroll Wardell Evans Jr., 55, of 353 Campground Road, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and possession of stolen goods valued at $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison.

After serving six days, the remainder of his term was suspended to two years of probation. Taylor gave him credit for having already served six days in jail.

Evans was charged with an additional count of receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, but that charge was dismissed.

• Ricky Xavier Fuller, 39, of 514 Fox Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to 90 days in prison.

After serving one day, the remainder of his term was suspended to two years of probation. Taylor gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Ryan Gathers, 36, of 180 Grader Fire Road, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and first-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for three years.

After he served one day, the remainder of his term was suspended to 18 months of probation.

The following charges were dismissed: speeding more than 15 mph but less than 25 mph, first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, transporting alcohol with a broken seal, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation.

• Willie Anthony Geddis, 38, of 467 Mango St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to 41 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served that term there.

• Keenan Nykel Gillard, 34, of 212 Bunch Ford Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute a controlled drug.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison.

After he served three days, the remainder of his term was suspended to two years of probation.

• Emily Marie H. Griffin, 31, of 740 Halcyondae Road, Sylvania, Georgia, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced her to six months in prison.

After she served three days, the remainder of her term was suspended to one year of probation.

• Melvin Guinyard, 27, of 125 Blanda Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for serving one day there.

Guinyard is allowed to serve his jail time on weekends.

• Wallace Hickson Jr., 60, of 1735 Farm Road, Scranton, pleaded guilty to forgery, no dollar amount given.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for two years.

After he served 90 days, the remainder of his term was suspended to five years of probation. Taylor gave Hickson credit for having already served jail time.

Hickson’s charge of forgery valued less than $10,000 with enhancement was dismissed.

• Taiya V. Hill, 23, of Oak Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

She was originally charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery instead.

Taylor sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years.

After she served 53 days, the remainder of her term was suspended to two years of probation. Taylor gave her credit for having already served jail time and ordered her probation term to be transferred to Tennessee.

• Quantrell Dechane Hills, 33, of 1911 Coulter Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree DUS, license not suspended for DUI; hit-and-run resulting in property damage and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

Taylor sentenced him to six months in prison. He was given credit for having already served 23 days in jail.

His charge of failure to yield right-of-way, left turn, was dismissed.

• Hope Hoover, 45, of 150 Parvis Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to trespassing and first-offense negligently allowing fire to spread to lands of another.

She was originally charged with second-offense negligently allowing fire to spread to lands of another but pleaded guilty to first-offense negligently allowing fire to spread to lands of another instead.

Taylor sentenced her to 30 days in jail and gave her credit for time served.