Orangeburg County Courthouse: Woman guilty of armed robbery

A 28-year-old Columbia woman pleaded guilty to a Dec. 18, 2018 armed robbery during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Porscha Leann Hardy, of 1211 Bryton Trace, entered her plea before Circuit Judge Cothran R. Ferrell.

He sentenced Hardy to 10 years in prison. After she serves 32 months, the remainder of her term will be suspended to three years of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed her charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Charges remain pending for Shakema Monique White, 26, of Banashee Circle, Orangeburg. She’s facing one count each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Hardy’s other co-defendant, Levond Keitt, 37, of 60 Spinnaker Drive, Winnsboro, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery on March 5, 2020. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

The three are accused of robbing a Cordova convenience store.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Christopher Bryan Still, 38, of 149 First Bend Road, Harleyville, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy and two counts of injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals with damage valued less than $5,000.

Circuit Judge Brooks Goldsmith sentenced Still to 18 months in prison. Goldsmith also ordered Still to pay restitution and gave him credit for having already served 73 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: possession of implements capable of being used in a crime, possession of nonferrous metals, petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less and malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less.

• Desmond Tyrell Riley, 34, of 242 Boswell Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Circuit Judge Roger M. Young sentenced him to one year in prison and gave him credit for having already served 112 days in jail.

Young also revoked Riley’s probation.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of failing to report striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway.

• Brigette Nickole Shirey, 20, of 833 Whisenhunt Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of narcotics and first-offense possession of cocaine.

Shirey originally faced first-offense possession of 15 dose units of MDMA or ecstasy but pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of narcotics instead.

Young sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years, suspended to one year of probation.

He also ordered Shirey to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and to complete substance abuse counseling.

Prosecutors dismissed Shirey’s charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

• Ted Mac Varnes, 51, of 190 Whaley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, second-offense failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle and grand larceny valued $10,000 or more.

Young sentenced him to three years in prison.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, defacing vehicle license plate with intent to defraud, failure to possess registration card, second-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, unlawful carrying of a pistol, receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Noah Alaxander Vazquez, 19, of 124 Tabby Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine and first-offense possession of narcotics.

Vazquez was originally charged with first-offense possession of 15 dosage units or less of MDMA or ecstasy but he pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of narcotics instead.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and possession of prescription drugs without a prescription.