Orangeburg County Courthouse: Two guilty in armed robbery in North

Two 28-year-olds have admitted their roles in a North armed robbery.

Jessica Elaine Perry, of 2225 Highway 1 S Apt. 908, Elgin and Jeffery Evan Perry, of 1185 Basin Rock Lane, Lexington, both recently pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of a felony.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced each to three years in prison, suspended to 15 months of probation.

Dickson gave each of them credit for having already spent two days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The robbery occurred on Oct. 5, 2017, as Jessica Perry was at a North woman’s home.

A gunman rushed in and demanded the North woman’s money, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Perry and the gunman took cash and medication, then got into a blue minivan where Jeffery Perry waited. They sped off.

The North woman suffered minor injuries during a scuffle with the gunman.

The woman told investigators she’d known the Perrys for a long time and they betrayed her trust.

A grand jury indicted Jessica and Jeffery Perry on their original charges of armed robbery, but they pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of a felony instead.

As part of the Perrys’ plea agreements, prosecutors dropped their charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Information about the status of the gunman wasn’t readily available.

In other recent guilty pleas:

Rhaheem Robinson, 24, of 309 Racetrack Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced him to pay a fine of $150 and all court fees or report to jail for nine months.

Robinson was given credit for having already served three days in jail.

Adrian Antonio Gethers, 46, of 105 Upper Muller Street, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to second or subsequent offense of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Dickson sentenced him to pay a court fine of $100 and all fees or report to prison for six months.

He gave Gethers credit for having already spent one day in jail.

A grand jury indicted Gethers on his original charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, but he pleaded to second or subsequent offense of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana instead.

Tremayne Willie Austin, 30, of 117 Sease Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She gave him credit for having already spent one day in jail.

Goodstein also ordered him to complete 40 hours of public service employment.

As part of Austin’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of third or subsequent driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.

Michael Dewayne Boyd, 40, of 1234 C Wilson Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served 581 days there.

Boyd was originally charged with non-violent second-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary instead.

Chasiti Reabra Middleton, 33, of 102 Clarendon Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (specifically Xanax) and third-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced her to 18 months in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She gave Middleton credit for having already served 29 days in jail.

She also stipulated that Middleton’s probation term will end early if she receives her GED and continues to test negatively for drugs.

Goodstein ordered her to complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and to attend Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous twice weekly.

Middleton is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition for the next three years.

Janiyah Myasia Brown, 20, of 152 Laquinta Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.

Goodstein sentenced her to prison for six months, suspended to one year of probation.

She gave Brown credit for having already served two days in jail.

She also ordered Brown to obtain her GED and to attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps.

As part of Brown’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-offense driving under suspension (license not suspended for DUI), operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate and first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation.

