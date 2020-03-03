Orangeburg County Courthouse: St. Matthews man in prison after fentanyl plea

Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation. He gave Haynes credit for five days served in jail.

He ordered Haynes to complete a batterer’s treatment program.

• Malik Raheeme Dashwane West, 24, of 2014 Bonner Avenue, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light, unlawful carrying of a handgun and pointing a firearm at a person.

Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

He ordered West to work full-time and not to have any negative contact with law enforcement.

• Destiny Rena’E Raven, 20, of 4385 Slab Landing Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced her to time served and gave her credit for having already served 25 days in jail.

• Michael Tremayne Brown, 41, of 1770 Saxon Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of crack cocaine, first-offense possession of heroin and first-offense manufacturing marijuana.

Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to 30 months in prison, and gave him credit for having already served two days in jail.

A grand jury indicted him on his original charges of first-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin and first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.