Orangeburg County Courthouse: St. Matthews man in prison after fentanyl plea

A St. Matthews man will serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Eric Duckson, 45, of 2004 Liberty Street, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson.
A grand jury indicted Duckson on his original charge of trafficking in fentanyl. He was accused of possessing more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams of fentanyl.
As part of a plea agreement, Duckson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
In addition, prosecutors dismissed the charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within close proximity of a school.
In other pleas:
• Deangelo Marquez Felder, 24, of 318 Coleman Avenue Apt. 7A, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of molly.
Dickson sentenced him to prison for six months, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Felder credit for having already served two days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He also ordered Felder to obtain his GED.
• Anthony Haynes, 28, of 245 Green Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation. He gave Haynes credit for five days served in jail.
He ordered Haynes to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
• Malik Raheeme Dashwane West, 24, of 2014 Bonner Avenue, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light, unlawful carrying of a handgun and pointing a firearm at a person.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
He ordered West to work full-time and not to have any negative contact with law enforcement.
• Destiny Rena’E Raven, 20, of 4385 Slab Landing Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced her to time served and gave her credit for having already served 25 days in jail.
• Michael Tremayne Brown, 41, of 1770 Saxon Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of crack cocaine, first-offense possession of heroin and first-offense manufacturing marijuana.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to 30 months in prison, and gave him credit for having already served two days in jail.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charges of first-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin and first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.