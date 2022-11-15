Orangeburg County Courthouse: Rowesville man guilty of strong-arm robbery

A Rowesville man pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Nathaniel Robinson Jr., 29, of 795 Bay Road, entered his guilty plea before Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cothran Jr.

Cothran sentenced him to five years in prison. Robinson was given credit for having already served 516 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Prosecutors dismissed Robinson’s charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and threatening the life of a public official.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Rayvon Lawshawn Jackson, 35, of 1401 Longcreek Drive #403, Columbia, pleaded guilty to forgery valued less than $10,000, first-offense failure to stop for blue light and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Cothran sentenced him to five years in prison and two years of probation.

He stipulated Jackson’s probation term begins once he’s released from prison. He gave Jackson credit for having already served 413 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Jackson’s charges of first-offense possession of a controlled drug and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

• Dexter Jermanie Jamison, 40, of 894 Houser Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Cothran sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed four years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

• Deandrea Willia Joe, 37, of 735 Colleton Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Cothran sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to 13 months of probation.

• Andrew Marice Johnson, 37, of 75 Mill Street, Denmark, pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI less than .10.

He was originally charged with second-offense DUI less than .10, but pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI less than .10 instead.

Cothran sentenced him to pay a fine of $400 or go to jail for 30 days.

Prosecutors dismissed Johnson’s charge of first-offense DUS license not suspended for DUI.

• Danzel Mazyck, 31, of 1173 Unity Road, St. Stephen, pleaded guilty to transportation/possession of stolen nonferrous metals.

Cothran sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered Mazyck to pay restitution and gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of petit larceny valued $2,000 or less, possession of tools capable of being used in a crime and malicious injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals, damage valued less than $5,000.

• Quentin Jamar Mazyck, 32, of 1173 Unity Road, St. Stephen, pleaded guilty to transportation/possession of stolen nonferrous metals.

Cothran sentenced him to prison for five years, suspended to five years of probation and payment of restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: petit larceny valued $2,000 or less, possession of tools capable of being used in a crime and malicious injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals, damage valued less than $5,000.

• Maya Ralls, 29, of 1137 Sawyer Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to forgery valued less than $10,000.

Cothran sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to three months of probation. She must pay a public defender’s fee of $500.

• John Arthur Smith-Thompson, 33, of 120 Straight Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Cothran sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Smith-Thompson credit for having already served two days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Destiney Parrish Spires, 32, of 4592 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery valued less than $10,000 and one count each of first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base and obtaining signature or property under false pretenses valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Cothran sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation and restitution.