Orangeburg County Courthouse: North man gets probation in shooting incident

A North man is serving five years of probation after he admitted he shot at someone.
Christopher Felder, 31, of 122 Tawanta Court, pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to first-degree assault and battery.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, but suspended the sentence to five years of probation.
He gave Felder credit for having already served 596 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A restitution hearing is held in abeyance for 60 days.
Dickson stipulated that if no restitution is ordered or if restitution is ordered and paid in full, the court will modify the length of the probation.
A grand jury indicted Felder on the original charge of attempted murder.
Due to prosecutorial discretion, the charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime was dismissed.
In other guilty pleas:
• Ryan Daniel Brice Jones, 26, of 173 Treadwell St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
A grand jury indicted him on the charge of financial transaction card fraud valued more than $500 in a six-month period.
• Anthony Elijah Summers, 20, of 285 Bristol St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in minor personal injury.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, suspended to one year of probation.
• Raeqwon Tyrease Smith, 19, of 2680 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served two days there.
• Don Fowler, 52, no address provided, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a fine of $100.
• Fletcher Butler, 57, of 1122 Orchard Lane, West Columbia, pleaded guilty to forgery valued less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
According to his indictment, Butler forged a check drawn on the account of Koyo Corporation in the amount of $474.30.
• Marqueis Jahwan Williams, 22, of 452 Green St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to 100 days in prison or a fine of $100.
• Jalen Lamont Beacher-Orr, 23, of 394 Oak Hill Road, Ridgeland, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun and first-offense possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, suspended to two years of probation.
Dickson stipulated that his probation term will end upon his graduation from Claflin University and that he must graduate from that specific university.
A grand jury indicted Beacher-Orr on the original charge of carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas.
The indictment accused him of possessing a Glock 19 on the campus of S.C. State University on Oct. 14, 2019.
• Robert R. Colter, 21, of 210 Brunson Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration less than .10, first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and habitual traffic offender.
Dickson sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to probation for 30 months. Colter was given credit for having already served three days in jail.
He also ordered Colter to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random alcohol testing.
A grand jury indicted Colter on his original charges of second-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood alcohol concentration and third-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.
