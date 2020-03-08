Orangeburg County Courthouse: North man gets probation in shooting incident

A North man is serving five years of probation after he admitted he shot at someone.

Christopher Felder, 31, of 122 Tawanta Court, pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to first-degree assault and battery.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, but suspended the sentence to five years of probation.

He gave Felder credit for having already served 596 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A restitution hearing is held in abeyance for 60 days.

Dickson stipulated that if no restitution is ordered or if restitution is ordered and paid in full, the court will modify the length of the probation.

A grand jury indicted Felder on the original charge of attempted murder.

Due to prosecutorial discretion, the charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime was dismissed.

In other guilty pleas:

• Ryan Daniel Brice Jones, 26, of 173 Treadwell St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period.

Dickson sentenced him to time served.