Orangeburg County Courthouse: Neeses man guilty of burglary

A Neeses man pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Kenneth David Carr, 47, of 1075 Homeplace Road, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, provided that after he served 11 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to four years of probation.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy gave Carr credit for having already served 11 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

She also ordered him to pay restitution, obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed Carr’s following charges: criminal conspiracy, malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less, grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more, safecracking, first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine and first-offense third-degree burglary.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Sharon Marie Boltin, 53, of 153 Buffalo Pond Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary.

Boltin was originally charged with first-degree burglary but pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary instead.

Murphy sentenced her to 10 years in prison, provided that after Boltin served 145 days, the remainder of the sentence would be suspended to four years of probation.

Murphy gave her credit for having already served 145 days in jail.

She also ordered Boltin to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, pay restitution and obtain her GED.

Prosecutors dismissed Boltin’s following charges: malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more and safecracking.

• Darren Rashad Abraham, 32, of 499 Vincent Drive, Santee, pleaded guilty to habitual traffic offender status.

Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

She gave Abraham credit for having already served two days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of third or subsequent driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.

• Dominique Shamaine Backmon, 35, of 603 Three Bridges Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to habitual traffic offender status.

Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She ordered him to undergo substance abuse counseling and gave him credit for having already served three days in jail.

• Donald Jesse Baughman, 29, of 105 Goodwin Road, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence, grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more and malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison, provided that after he served 119 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

She gave Baughman credit for having already spent 119 days in jail.

She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Jeremy S. Buie, 39, of 860 Rail Street, Bowman, pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave Buie credit for having already served 15 days in jail.

She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Aliyah Carter, 26, of 103 Tillmen Street, Lawnside, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Murphy sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered Carter to pay restitution.

She stipulated that Carter’s probation term may be transferred to New Jersey.

Prosecutors dismissed Carter’s charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

• Devontré J’Quan Luke Crum, 22, of 494 Laurel Avenue, Denmark, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Crum originally faced the charge of possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, but pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance instead.

Murphy sentenced him to jail for 90 days. He’s allowed to serve his time on weekends only.

• Tyrone Davis, 47, of 134 Whistle Top Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to 10 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Tyler Christian Galloway, 27, of 433 Beason Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Galloway originally faced the charge of third-offense DUI less than .10, but pleaded to reckless driving instead.

Murphy ordered him to pay a $200 fine or spend six months in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Galloway’s following charges: hit-and-run involving property damage, first-offense DUS license suspended for DUI and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

• Scotty Latroy Green, 36, of 20444 Heritage Highway, Denmark, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol and second or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.

Murphy sentenced Green to 99 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served that time there.

Prosecutors dismissed Green’s charge of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Jonathon Thomas Grubbs, 36, of 351 Betty Boulevard, Lexington, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy.

Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he served 11 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

Murphy gave him credit for having already served 11 days in jail.

She also ordered him to pay restitution and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of tools capable of being used in a crime.