Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of strong-arm robbery

A 36-year-old St. Matthews man pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery and first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine, specifically crack cocaine, during a December term of court.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Deandre Demoris Favor, of 239 Great Circle Drive, to time served of 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

She gave Favor credit for having already served 447 days in jail and approximately two years of GPS monitoring.

A grand jury indicted Favor on his original charge of armed robbery, but he pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery instead.

The robbery took place on Oct. 20, 2017.

Favor’s drug charge stems from an unrelated incident on Feb. 16, 2018.

As part of Favor’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of first-offense possession of a scheduled drug and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In other guilty pleas:

• Javier Marvell Brookins, 22, of 341 Alice Court, Dillon, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six months in prison, suspended to six months of probation.

She gave him credit for having already spent one day in jail.

She ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Brookins was originally charged with first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun instead.

Brookins’ indictment claimed he possessed a firearm on the campus of S.C. State University on Aug. 22, 2021.

• Roger Martin Salley, 24, of 204 Kim Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, specifically molly, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Goodstein sentenced him to one year in prison. After he serves 90 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered him to attend Vocational Rehabilitation or Job Corps and to forfeit his weapon.

She’s allowing Salley to serve his jail time on weekends.

As part of Salley’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of unlawful possession of a pistol.

• Ethan Nathaniel Patrick, 21, of 160 Krisscross Drive, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to breaking into a motor vehicle and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave him credit for having already spent three days in jail.

She ordered Patrick to complete his GED.

As part of Patrick’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of criminal conspiracy and possession of tools capable of being used in a crime.

• Vincent Almondoe Morgan, 27, of 3246 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Morgan was originally charged with first-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence instead.

Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She gave Morgan credit for having already served 21 days in jail.

Goodstein ordered him to complete mental health counseling and a domestic violence intervention program.

Morgan is not allowed to possess any firearms or ammunition for the next three years.

• Shelley Dale Wannamaker, 44, of 135 Crestland Drive, Columbia, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Goodstein sentenced him to time served of 67 days in jail.

