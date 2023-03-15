A 40-year-old Salley man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children, according to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

William Harmon Williams, of Festival Trail Road, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced by Circuit Judge Maite Murphy on Wednesday morning at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Williams must complete 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for release, Pascoe said.

Williams will be in his late 70s then. Upon release, he’s required to register as a sex offender.

The three children Williams sexually assaulted were 6, 7 and 9 years old when the incidents were reported in 2019, Pascoe said.

Inv. Andy Hayes, formerly of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the crimes and Williams confessed to the crimes.

“All three victims were taken for forensic interviews and their interview tapes corroborated the defendant’s confession,” Pascoe said.

Orangeburg Assistant Solicitor Mark Hinds prosecuted the case.

“I want to commend Mark Hinds and Inv. Hayes for their outstanding work in getting this case ready for trial. CSC with minor cases are probably the most difficult cases for prosecutors and law enforcement to put together,” Pascoe said.

“Mark and Andy put together a fabulous case aided by the fact that we have three incredibly brave victims. The defendant pled guilty prior to picking a jury. Very importantly, Judge Murphy gave Mr. Williams a sentence that ensures he will not be able to prey on children anymore. He deserves every day of Judge Murphy’s sentence,” Pascoe said.