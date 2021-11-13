Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of kidnapping, assault, burglary

Charges against two remaining co-defendants, both of Orangeburg, remain pending.

Kayla Nicole Beason, 28, of 838 Rivelon Road, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, grand larceny and armed robbery.

Quachelle Ihenentu, 22, of 1273 Sawyer Street, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, grand larceny, kidnapping, armed robbery and accessory before the fact to a felony.

On April 18, 2019, a 72-year-old Lin Drive man reported to deputies that some people robbed him of cash and weapons.

He alleged that Beason approached him about getting a ride to Orangeburg.

He took her, but she allegedly made an excuse to go back to the Lin Drive residence where two assailants grabbed him, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

One of the assailants hit him with a golf club.

The thieves then made off with cash and several firearms.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Kenya Murphy, 41, of 10201 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of scheduled narcotics, specifically MDMA.