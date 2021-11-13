Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of kidnapping, assault, burglary

A St. Matthews man pleaded guilty to kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and violent second-degree burglary stemming from an April 18, 2019 incident in Orangeburg.
Kenneth Terrelle Gregg, 38, of 319 Stewart Drive will spend over a decade in prison for his crimes.
Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Gregg last month to 15 years in prison. He was given credit for the time he’s already served at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since May 15, 2019.
As part of Gregg’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Gregg with another first-degree burglary offense, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary instead.
One of Gregg’s co-defendants, David Tyran Johnson, 25, of 1823 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty on Sept. 2, 2020 to violent second-degree burglary and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
A warrant charged him with first-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary instead.
As part of Johnson’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: armed robbery, grand larceny, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Charges against two remaining co-defendants, both of Orangeburg, remain pending.
Kayla Nicole Beason, 28, of 838 Rivelon Road, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, grand larceny and armed robbery.
Quachelle Ihenentu, 22, of 1273 Sawyer Street, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, grand larceny, kidnapping, armed robbery and accessory before the fact to a felony.
On April 18, 2019, a 72-year-old Lin Drive man reported to deputies that some people robbed him of cash and weapons.
He alleged that Beason approached him about getting a ride to Orangeburg.
He took her, but she allegedly made an excuse to go back to the Lin Drive residence where two assailants grabbed him, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
One of the assailants hit him with a golf club.
The thieves then made off with cash and several firearms.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• Kenya Murphy, 41, of 10201 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of scheduled narcotics, specifically MDMA.
Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced her to 46 days in jail and gave her credit for having already served that time there.
• Joseph Clemon Creel, 43, of 134 Henrydale Lane, Rowesville, pleaded guilty to injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals.
Goodstein sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to probation for two years.
She gave him credit for having already served 58 days in jail.
She also ordered Creel to pay restitution.
• Chasity Marie Evans, 24, of 131 Grande Cove Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.
Goodstein sentenced her to two days in jail and gave her credit for time served.
A grand jury indicted Evans on her original charge of third-degree domestic violence, but she pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery instead.
As part of Evans’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her two charges of kidnapping.
• Jeffry Alan Douglas, 50, of 144 Red Wings Road, West Columbia, pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
Goodstein ordered him to pay a fine of $100.
A grand jury indicted Douglas on his original charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10, but he pleaded guilty to reckless driving instead.
• Keisha Shanae Battiste, 48, of 412 Meadowlark Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, specifically alprazolam.
Goodstein sentenced her to two days in jail and gave her credit for time served.
As part of Battiste’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charge of first-offense possession of a narcotic.
• Shyt’Ec Ikeem Funderburk, 28, of 37 Goldenrod Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Goodstein sentenced him to two days in jail and gave him credit for time served.
