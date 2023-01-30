Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of having stolen pistol

A 34-year-old Gray Court man is serving a probation term for having a stolen pistol.

James Arthur Prophet II, of 107 Adriann Avenue, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She also ordered Prophet to enroll with the S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department or Job Corps and complete substance abuse counseling.

She gave Prophet credit for having already served 20 days in jail.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Lashanda Denise Sims, 37, of 105 Cool Street Road, Norway, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine.

Goodstein sentenced her to prison for one year, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered Sims to enroll with the S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department or Job Corps, complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and attend either Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous twice weekly.

• Aaron Wesley Smoak, 23, of 1663 Bennett Circle, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more.

Goodstein sentenced him to prison for seven years, suspended to probation for three years.

She also ordered Smoak to enroll with the S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department or Job Corps, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Goodstein stipulated as part of Smoak’s probation term, he’s required to remain a minimum of six months at Turning Point rehabilitation. She noted that if Smoak fails to complete his minimum rehabilitation stay, he’ll be in violation of his probation.

• Deoreon Ty’Rek Steward, 19, of 1814 Middleton Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Steward to complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and forfeit his weapon.

• Huey J. Williams Jr., 42, of 1207 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.

Goodstein sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

She also ordered Williams to enroll with the S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department or Job Corps, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Scott Lamont Williams, 27, of 328 Threson Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced him to seven years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave Williams credit for having already served one day in jail.

She also ordered Williams to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Christopher Eugene Wilson, 29, of 512 Longleaf Road, Summerville, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he served 295 days, the remainder of his term would be suspended to three years of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served 295 days in jail.

• David Hill, 23, of 277 Anderson Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a scheduled drug.

Taylor sentenced him to jail for 90 days and gave him credit for having already served 27 days there.