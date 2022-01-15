Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of forgery

A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to forgery during a recent term of court in Orangeburg County.

Richard Isom Baldwin, of 1225 Boone Hill Road #I-6, Summerville, pleaded guilty to forgery valued less than $10,000, criminal conspiracy and federally chartered institution crime.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to five years in prison. He was given credit for having already served 259 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

She also ordered him to pay restitution to Grand South Bank.

In other recent pleas:

• Marquise Rashod Allison, 31, of 4321 Shorecrest Drive, Columbia, pleaded guilty to forgery less than $10,000.

Goodstein sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

She gave Allison credit for having already spent 29 days in jail.

Goodstein also ordered him to pay restitution to a liquor store.

• Demarion Tyquan Wolfe, 27, of 148 October Lane, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, specifically Xanax.

Goodstein gave Wolfe a conditional discharge.

She stipulated that Wolfe must test negative for all drugs in 30 days, attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous once weekly and complete additional treatment, if needed.

• Steven Frazier, 58, of 455 Summers Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced him to three days, time served, in jail.

A warrant originally charged Frazier with first-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

• Jordi Fana, 23, of 1906 Kimlyn Circle, Kissimmee, Florida, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Goodstein sentenced him to pay a $100 that day or report to jail for 10 days.

• Justin Marc Brown, 25, of 678 Zion Church Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.

Goodstein sentenced him to three days, time served, in jail.

A warrant charged Brown with second-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery instead.

• Beverly Patrice Moultrie, 51, of 1195 Luke Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Goodstein sentenced her to two days, time served, in jail.

• Charles J. Young III, 75, of 2060 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving unattended vehicle with property damage.

Goodstein sentenced him to pay a fine of $100.

• Denzel Kendrick Oliver, 27, of 576 Bayne Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave Oliver credit for having already spent two days in jail.

Goodstein also ordered him to undergo substance abuse counseling, complete a domestic violence intervention program and attempt to obtain his GED.

A warrant charged Oliver with second-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

Oliver is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.

• Alvin McMichael, 49, of 300 Cromer Avenue, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Goodstein sentenced him to eight days, time served, in jail.

A warrant charged McMichael with first-offense possession of cocaine, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance instead.

• Justin Lucas Hudson, 42, of 373 Greatview Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Goodstein sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

She also ordered Hudson to pay restitution.

She further ordered Hudson to obtain a contractor’s license or disclose to customers that he does not hold a contractor’s license.

• Darryl Monte Jenkins, 38, of 966 Redmon Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.

Goodstein sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended to six months of probation.

She gave Jenkins credit for having already served 199 days in jail.

As part of the conditions of his probation, Jenkins must remain at home and is only allowed to leave for specific reasons approved by the court.

Warrants originally charged Jenkins with non-violent second-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary instead.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

