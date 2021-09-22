Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of drug charges

A Holly Hill man pleaded guilty to drug charges during a recent term of court in Orangeburg County.
William Christopher Capers, 26, of 143 Caperstown Road, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession of cocaine and first-offense possession of a controlled substance, specifically ecstasy.
Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling, earn his GED and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
In other pleas:
• Kenneth Cord Zeigler, 54, of 112 Dothan Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
Zeigler is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Jimmy Dwayne Brown, 33, of 2121 Tee Vee Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
She gave him credit for already serving two days in jail.
She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete his GED and a domestic violence intervention program.
Brown is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Darius Heyward, 25, of 65 Shadetree Lane, Blythewood, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to probation for one year.
She gave him credit for having already served 63 days in jail.
She also ordered Heyward to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete substance abuse counseling, mental health counseling and a domestic violence intervention program.
She further ordered Heyward to be compliant with taking medications for mental health, if prescribed after his assessment.
Heyward is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Christopher Antonio Adams, 34, of 1804 Middleton St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree non-violent burglary.
Murphy sentenced him to 10 years in prison. After he serves 85 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.
She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, complete mental health counseling and not have any contact with his accuser.
A restitution hearing will be held at a later date.
• James Lamar Jenkins, 35, of 729 Mels Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation. She gave Jenkins credit for having already served one day in jail.
Murphy ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete a domestic violence intervention program.
Jenkins is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Marene Willett Freeman, 47, of 3430 Broad River Road Apt. 707, Columbia, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
She also ordered Freeman to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, have no contact with her accuser and complete mental health counseling/assessment, her GED and a domestic violence intervention program.
Freeman originally faced the charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence instead.
She is prohibited from possessing any firearm and ammunition for the next three years.
