Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of drug charges

Brown is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.

• Darius Heyward, 25, of 65 Shadetree Lane, Blythewood, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to probation for one year.

She gave him credit for having already served 63 days in jail.

She also ordered Heyward to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete substance abuse counseling, mental health counseling and a domestic violence intervention program.

She further ordered Heyward to be compliant with taking medications for mental health, if prescribed after his assessment.

Heyward is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.

• Christopher Antonio Adams, 34, of 1804 Middleton St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree non-violent burglary.

Murphy sentenced him to 10 years in prison. After he serves 85 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.