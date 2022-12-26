Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of distributing meth

A Pelion man is serving five years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine in two counties.

Cody Lee Dowd, 32, of 166 Shortcut Road, pleaded guilty to his Orangeburg County charges before Circuit Judge Deandrea G. Benjamin during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Benjamin sentenced him to five years in prison, giving him credit for having already served 243 days in jail.

He’d previously pleaded guilty in Lexington County to distribution of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to five years in prison for that crime too. He’s serving the sentences at the same time, not one after the other.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Deven Ulyseal Diajhonta Billie, 27, of 1915 MW Rickenbacker Road, Manning, pleaded guilty to habitual traffic offender status.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served two days there.

He’s allowing Billie to serve his time on weekends only.

• Michael Tremayne Brown, 44, of 1770 Saxon Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals, breaking into motor vehicles and non-violent second-degree burglary.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for seven years, provided that after he served 171 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to three years of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served 171 days in jail.

He also ordered Brown to pay restitution with his co-defendant, Austin Floyd, 38, of Harvest Court, Pelion.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of second-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine base, second-offense possession of narcotics, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less, first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine, loitering and two counts of trespassing.

• Anthony Ward Dixon, 65, of 957 Chestnut Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense giving false information when registering as a sex offender.

Taylor sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for having already spent that time there.

• Adam Jameel Farrington, 30, of 1455 Arista Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to two years in prison, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

He also ordered Farrington to complete anger management and domestic abuse programs.

• Derrick Trimane Green, 39, of 1120 Wolf Trail, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence and third-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he serves 100 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Green credit for having already served 30 days in jail.

He also ordered Green to complete anger management.

• Cherika Renea Hall, 27, of 8 Carroll Street, West Columbia, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

Taylor sentenced her to prison for one year, provided that after she served 60 days, the remainder of her sentence would be suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Hall credit for having already served 60 days in jail.

Taylor also ordered her to complete substance abuse counseling.

Prosecutors dismissed her charge of first-offense possession of a narcotic drug.

• Tykiem Lasean Jackson, 24, of 419 Honeydew Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

• Herman Nathaniel Johnson, 47, of 1012 Beason Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for 1,042 days and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed Johnson’s charges of malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

• Annie Catherine Kennerly, 57, of 1793 Fred Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in minor personal injury and hit-and-run involving property damage.

Taylor sentenced her to prison for one year, providing that after she served 15 days, the remainder of her sentence would be suspended to one year of probation. He gave Kennerly credit for having already served 15 days in jail.