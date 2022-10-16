Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of burglary

A Moncks Corner man is serving a probation sentence after pleading guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.

Brandon Tyler Driggers, 26, of 104 Hickory Hill Road, entered his guilty plea during a recent term of court before Circuit Judge Roger M. Young Sr. at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Young sentenced Driggers to prison for five years, suspended to two years of probation.

Young gave him credit for having already served 125 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He also ordered Driggers to successfully complete an inpatient treatment program and stipulated that his probation term may end early once he finishes.

Prosecutors dismissed Driggers’ charge of petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Julius Leonard Foster II, 48, of 901 Corona Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

Young sentenced him to prison for one year, suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Foster credit for having already served 82 days in jail and ordered him to undergo a substance abuse assessment.

Young ordered Foster to complete substance abuse counseling if necessary.

• Patrick Davon Govan, 43, of 147 Lowman Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Young sentenced him to two days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed Govan’s charge of first-offense distribution of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

• Kamari Sayvon Johnson, 23, of 4015 Evan Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Young sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for having already spent 345 days there.

Prosecutors dismissed Johnson’s charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

• Kevon Morgan Johnson, 30, of 223 Crossover Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, except flunitrazepam.

Johnson was originally charged with first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, but pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, except flunitrazepam instead.

Young sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Johnson credit for having already served two days in jail and ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of having an open container of beer or wine, first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and failure to return driver’s license after suspension.

• Aerron Jamar Mays, 29, of 118 Toledo Scale Road, Florence, pleaded guilty to habitual traffic offender.

Young sentenced him to prison for two years, suspended to probation for six months.

• I’Taun Mood, 20, of 901 Corona Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.

Young sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to one year of probation.

Mood was originally charged with first-degree burglary, but pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary instead.