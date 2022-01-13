Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of attempted strong-arm robbery

A 20-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted strong-arm robbery during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Travyon Ahmir Taylor of 181 Rossmore Drive, Cayce, also pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence and third-degree assault and battery by mob resulting in bodily injury.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years.

She also ordered him to successfully complete an anger management program and work toward a trade while in prison.

Warrants originally charged Taylor with second-degree assault and battery by mob resulting in serious bodily injury and second-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery by mob resulting in bodily injury and third-degree domestic violence instead.

As part of Taylor’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of criminal conspiracy and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

In other pleas:

• Shaquille Trevon Clark, 25, of 761 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light, criminal conspiracy and financial institution crime.

Goodstein sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

She gave him credit for having already spent 29 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

She ordered him to pay restitution and stipulated that his probation may end early once he pays the money he owes.

As part of Clark’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed one count each of forgery valued less than $10,000 and possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Warrants allege Clark wrote several checks, totaling around $500, drafted from a TD Bank account belonging to a Florida female.

Warrants also allege Clark deposited one of the checks into his GrandSouth Bank checking account using a mobile app.

The bank lost about $518 as a result of the incident, according to warrants.

A GrandSouth Bank employee said forged checks were deposited into four different member accounts.

The crimes took place in September 2019.

• Travis Jarrell Leary, 25, of 223 Otto Street, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed four years.

She ordered him to select a trade while in prison and said adequate training will be provided.

Warrants charged Leary with non-violent second-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary instead.

As part of Leary’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a charge of grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more and malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less.

• James Lamar Frazier, 28, of 360 Lakeview Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to breaking into a motor vehicle.

Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and gave him credit for having already served 10 months there.

• Fabian Donel Williams, 27, of 280 Folly Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She ordered Williams to complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and forfeit his weapon.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession of a stolen pistol.

