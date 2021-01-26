Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of assaulting officer during arrest

She gave him credit for having already served four months at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

She ordered him to obtain his GED and successfully complete a batterer’s treatment program.

She also lifted a bench warrant.

As part of Pou’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of malicious injury to real property and petit larceny.

• Keonte Rayquan Shivers, 19, of 420 Banashee Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol.

Goodstein sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended to six months of probation.

She ordered Shivers to attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps if his recent former employer doesn’t rehire him.

• Tyrone Brimfield, 45, of 1350 Cromer Avenue, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood alcohol concentration and unlawful carrying of handgun.

Goodstein sentenced him to 30 days in jail if he doesn’t pay all court fees and fines by May 6.