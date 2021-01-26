Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of assaulting officer during arrest

Christopher Andrew Bennett, 43, of 2002 Clifton Street, Charleston, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.
Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served 91 days there.
She also vacated a bench warrant.
In other pleas:
• An 18-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty this month to pointing or presenting a firearm at a person and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Goodstein sentenced Ike Oliver, of 1442 Goff Avenue, under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to three years of probation.
She stipulated that during his first year of probation he’s required to adhere to curfew from 11:30 p.m. until 6 a.m.
She also ordered him to complete his GED or high school diploma and vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps.
An indictment accuses Oliver of pointing a firearm at two people on Sept. 1, 2020.
• Antonio Pou, 21, of 291 Lendel Drive, Neeses, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree domestic violence.
Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years.
She gave him credit for having already served four months at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
She ordered him to obtain his GED and successfully complete a batterer’s treatment program.
She also lifted a bench warrant.
As part of Pou’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of malicious injury to real property and petit larceny.
• Keonte Rayquan Shivers, 19, of 420 Banashee Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol.
Goodstein sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended to six months of probation.
She ordered Shivers to attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps if his recent former employer doesn’t rehire him.
• Tyrone Brimfield, 45, of 1350 Cromer Avenue, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood alcohol concentration and unlawful carrying of handgun.
Goodstein sentenced him to 30 days in jail if he doesn’t pay all court fees and fines by May 6.
As part of Brimfield’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-offense possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen pistol.
• Richard Lamont Cave, 45, of 1218 Pratt Street, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.
Goodstein sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to six months of probation.
She gave him credit for having already served two days in jail.
She also ordered Cave to undergo mental health counseling.
Cave originally faced the charge of first-degree burglary.
• Zachary Brett Thomas, 61, of 429 Eastwood Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10 or less.
Goodstein sentenced him to 30 days in jail if he doesn’t pay a $400 fine.
Thomas originally faced the charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10 or less.
• Cody Goodwin, 39, of 110 Big Oak Drive, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.
Goodstein sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
She ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
She also ordered him to attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous twice a week, or a program through probation, in addition to another drug treatment program.
• Randy Cleckley, 53, of 223 Chicquita Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods, valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Goodstein sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
She also ordered him to complete 40 hours of community service work.
She stipulated that his probation term may end early once he completes his community service requirements.
Cleckley originally faced the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.
According to his indictment, Cleckley possessed a stolen 2012 Toyota Highlander.
• Jahkima Mozart Tarin Marcellus, 28, of 429 Acme Street, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Goodstein sentenced him to 30 days in jail if he doesn’t pay court fees and a $100 fine.
• Joshua Aaron Haney, 22, of 203 Padgett Loop, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a scheduled drug, specifically MDMA.
Goodstein sentenced him to 30 days in jail if he doesn’t pay a $100 fine.
As part of Haney’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of first-offense possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.
• Kashannon Mckinzey Strobert, 37, of 311 Bedford Avenue, North, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun and first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
Goodstein sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
She ordered Strobert to forfeit his weapon, complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous twice a week.
• Jamanda Clemons, 32, of 525 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Goodstein sentenced her to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
She stipulated that once Clemons successfully completes a batterer’s treatment program, her probation term may end early.
Goodstein also lifted a bench warrant.
Clemons originally faced the charge of second-degree domestic violence stemming from a Dec. 30, 2017 incident.
• Jasper Denero Mack, 37, of 500 Fletcher Street, Apt. 867, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Goodstein sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
She also ordered him to successfully complete a batterer’s treatment program.
She stipulated that his probation term may end early after he completes the treatment program.
Mack is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Charles Mcfadden Jr., 27, of 385 Whaley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a scheduled drug.
Goodstein sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
She also ordered him to obtain his GED, attend vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps, complete substance abuse counseling, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous twice weekly.
