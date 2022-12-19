Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of assault and battery in 2020 shooting

A 25-year-old St. Matthews man pleaded guilty in connection with the Sept. 6, 2020 shooting that left a man injured.

Alexander Travonte Zaquan Williams, of 134 Daylily Lane, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

He was originally charged with attempted murder.

During a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to three years of probation.

Williams’ co-defendant, Timothy Albert Jenkins Jr., 21, of 930 Nance Street, Orangeburg, is also facing the charge of attempted murder. His case remains pending.

Their charges stem from a shooting that left a man with a leg injury on Graham Street in Orangeburg.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• David Martin Lambert, 60, of 116 Cricket Tree Lane Apt. C, Columbia, pleaded guilty to communicating obscene messages to another person non-telephonically.

Goodstein sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to three years of probation.

As part of his probation requirements, Goodstein ordered him to adhere to the probation rules for sex offenders.

She also ordered him to be in inpatient treatment within 30 days.

Prosecutors dismissed Lambert’s charges of unlawful dissemination of obscene materials to a person under age 18 and criminal solicitation of a minor.

• Eric Jermaine Lawson Jr., 25, of 1178 Schley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and possession of a stolen pistol.

Goodstein ordered him to forfeit his weapon and sentenced him to two days in jail.

She gave him credit for time served.

• George Willis Lawton, 70, of 186 Blakey Court, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence.

He was originally charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature but pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence instead.

Goodstein sentenced him to prison for five years, provided that after he serves 90 days in jail, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to 18 months of probation.

She’s allowing Lawton to serve his jail time on weekends only.

She’s also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and signed a personal permanent restraining order.

Prosecutors dismissed Lawton’s charges of first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, third or subsequent offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and habitual traffic offender status.

• Alicia Lee Martino, 30, of 241 Wannamaker Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Goodstein sentenced her to prison for three years, suspended to five years of probation.

She also ordered Martino to pay restitution and gave her credit for serving four days in jail.

• Ernest Barrett Moreno, 53, of 3160 Campbell Drive, Fairfax, Virginia, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Goodstein sentenced him to prison for six months, suspended to probation for 18 months.

• Devondre Laquintez Palmer, 30, of 336 Liberty Street, Orangeburg pleaded guilty to failure to stop for blue lights.

Goodstein sentenced him to 30 days in jail. She’s allowing him to serve his time on weekends.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of third or subsequent offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and use of license plate other than vehicle which issued.

• Corey Bernard Polite Jr., 33, of 129 Lochness Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and battery.

Goodstein sentenced him to prison for two years, provided that after he serves 10 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to one year of probation.

She gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of first-degree burglary and malicious injury to real property.

• Talmadge K. Richardson, 51, of 948 Proctor Street, Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine.

Goodstein sentenced him to two days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Damien Demell Stephens, 35, of 140 Bruce Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Goodstein sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served one day there.

She’s allowing him to serve his time on weekends only.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of first-offense DUS license suspended for DUI.

• Dillon Michael Swearingen, 23, of 111 Kurtfan Lane, Norway, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving property damage.

Goodstein sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered him to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.